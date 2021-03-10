ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average After Earnings Miss

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.53 and traded as high as $31.11. ANI Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $29.96, with a volume of 63,837 shares traded.

The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.14). ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.92% and a positive return on equity of 19.01%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 355.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,434 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. 53.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $370.25 million, a P/E ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.47.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANIP)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company offers pharmaceuticals for the treatment of breast cancer, hypertension, ventricular arrhythmias, stage D2 metastatic carcinoma of the prostate, depression, diarrhea, infections, vasomotor symptoms of menopause, pain caused by osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis, epilepsy, arrhythmia, obsessive-compulsive disorder and social anxiety disorder, ulcerative colitis, salt and fluid retention, manic episodes of bipolar disorder, ulcerative colitis, proctosigmoiditis, ocular conditions, metastatic prostate cancer, arrhythmia, migraine headache, and enterocolitis caused by staphylococcus aureus.

