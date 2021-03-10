ANON (ANON) Reaches Market Capitalization of $73,349.45

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded down 54.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One ANON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. ANON has a total market capitalization of $73,349.45 and $84.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ANON has traded 89.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $284.13 or 0.00499397 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.16 or 0.00067067 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00052847 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00010997 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $416.14 or 0.00731415 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00053034 BTC.

ANON Coin Profile

ANON is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

Buying and Selling ANON

