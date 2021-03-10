AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, an increase of 544.4% from the February 11th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AnPac Bio-Medical Science stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.13% of AnPac Bio-Medical Science at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Get AnPac Bio-Medical Science alerts:

Shares of ANPC traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,453,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,102. The company has a market capitalization of $75.05 million and a PE ratio of -4.14. AnPac Bio-Medical Science has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $12.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.04.

Anpac Bio-Medical Science Co, Ltd., a development-stage biotechnology company, researches, develops, markets, and sells multi-cancer screening and detection tests to corporations and life insurance companies in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It also manufactures cancer differentiation analysis devices; and offers physical checkup package services.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for AnPac Bio-Medical Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnPac Bio-Medical Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.