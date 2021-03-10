Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY) Short Interest Up 1,300.0% in February

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 1,300.0% from the February 11th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANSLY remained flat at $$106.40 during trading on Wednesday. 5,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.68. Ansell has a 1 year low of $47.02 and a 1 year high of $126.49.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ansell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Ansell Limited designs, develops, and manufactures protection solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, Caribbean, and North America. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Industrial. The Healthcare segment manufactures and markets solutions comprising surgical gloves, single use and examination gloves, and clean and sterile gloves and garments, as well as consumables used by healthcare, life sciences, and industrial workers for a range of customers, including hospitals, surgical centers, dental surgeries, veterinary clinics, first responders, manufacturers, auto repair shops, chemical plants, laboratories, and pharmaceutical companies.

