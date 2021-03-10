Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) rose 7.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.58 and last traded at $9.58. Approximately 8,909,952 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 6,677,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.94.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James cut shares of Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Antero Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.67.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 3.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.19.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Antero Midstream had a positive return on equity of 19.07% and a negative net margin of 36.71%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.84%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.40%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 125.1% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 59,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 32,900 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,765,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,318,000 after buying an additional 582,495 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $27,278,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 524,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,042,000 after buying an additional 112,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 52.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Article: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.