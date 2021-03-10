Anyswap (ANY) Trading 23.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 10th. Anyswap has a total market capitalization of $69.92 million and approximately $274,851.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anyswap token can currently be bought for approximately $3.75 or 0.00006584 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Anyswap has traded 23.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $287.25 or 0.00504119 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.58 or 0.00067705 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00055565 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00073315 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $300.63 or 0.00527591 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00075735 BTC.

Anyswap Profile

Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,637,970 tokens. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap . Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard

