AO World (LON:AO) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $309.79

AO World plc (LON:AO)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 309.79 ($4.05) and traded as low as GBX 279 ($3.65). AO World shares last traded at GBX 286.50 ($3.74), with a volume of 329,767 shares traded.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AO. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AO World in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AO World from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 265 ($3.46) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 309.79 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 256.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.80, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.85.

In related news, insider Mark Higgins sold 10,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 282 ($3.68), for a total value of £28,515.84 ($37,256.13).

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, and gaming products.

