Aoxing Pharmaceutical Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOXG) Short Interest Down 99.9% in February

Aoxing Pharmaceutical Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOXG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 99.9% from the February 11th total of 191,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 166,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:AOXG remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday. 5,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,918. Aoxing Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01.
Aoxing Pharmaceutical Company Profile
