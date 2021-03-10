Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.43.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APA shares. Raymond James upgraded Apache from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Apache from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Apache from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Truist raised Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Apache in a report on Monday.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apache in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apache in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Apache in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Motco increased its holdings in shares of Apache by 13,658.3% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apache in the third quarter worth about $56,000. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $21.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 4.87. Apache has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $23.85.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Apache had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 162.10%. Sell-side analysts predict that Apache will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It holds onshore conventional assets in Egypt's Western desert; and offshore assets in the North Sea region, including the United Kingdom. The company also has an offshore exploration program in Suriname.

