Apache (NASDAQ:APA) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Shares of Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) traded down 6.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.57 and last traded at $21.60. 9,757,511 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 9,590,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on APA shares. Raymond James raised Apache from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Apache from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Apache in a research note on Monday. Truist upgraded shares of Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Apache from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.23.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 4.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.39.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Apache had a negative net margin of 162.10% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apache Co. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apache by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,520,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,961,000 after purchasing an additional 61,887 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Apache by 1,871.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,964,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,064,000 after buying an additional 2,814,003 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Apache by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,959,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,991,000 after buying an additional 1,449,472 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Apache by 42.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,399,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,723,000 after buying an additional 710,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apache by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,021,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,683,000 after buying an additional 118,767 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apache Company Profile (NASDAQ:APA)

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It holds onshore conventional assets in Egypt's Western desert; and offshore assets in the North Sea region, including the United Kingdom. The company also has an offshore exploration program in Suriname.

