Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) by 55.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,342 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.05% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 94.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,859 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,837,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,616,000 after acquiring an additional 710,708 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 136,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $46.56 on Tuesday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.85 and a 12-month high of $58.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.01. The company has a quick ratio of 9.86, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.47.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.40. The business had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Nicole D. Perry sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Federico Grossi sold 5,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $243,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,054,016.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,833 shares of company stock valued at $3,245,368. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $875.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.73.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

Featured Article: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.