API3 Tops One Day Trading Volume of $21.88 Million (API3)

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 10th. API3 has a total market capitalization of $72.48 million and approximately $21.88 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, API3 has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One API3 token can now be purchased for approximately $5.23 or 0.00009242 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $283.97 or 0.00501371 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.53 or 0.00068036 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00053764 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00074234 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.63 or 0.00532552 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.77 or 0.00075518 BTC.

API3 Profile

API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 tokens. API3’s official website is api3.org . The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3 . API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO

