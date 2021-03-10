APIX (APIX) Price Tops $0.0771 on Exchanges

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 10th. APIX has a market cap of $9.12 million and approximately $543,302.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, APIX has traded 18% higher against the US dollar. One APIX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0771 or 0.00000138 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get APIX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00052281 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00011581 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.03 or 0.00727361 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.23 or 0.00064900 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00028331 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003620 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About APIX

APIX is a coin. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 118,213,716 coins. The official website for APIX is apisplatform.io . APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for APIX is medium.com/apisplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

APIX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for APIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.