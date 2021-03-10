APIX (APIX) Price Up 15.6% Over Last Week

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. APIX has a market capitalization of $8.94 million and approximately $541,614.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APIX coin can currently be bought for $0.0756 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, APIX has traded 15.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00056481 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00010295 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $419.70 or 0.00784764 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00026605 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.33 or 0.00066060 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00030712 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00041224 BTC.

APIX Coin Profile

APIX (APIX) is a coin. It launched on October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 118,213,716 coins. The official message board for APIX is medium.com/apisplatform . APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for APIX is apisplatform.io

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

Buying and Selling APIX

