apM Coin Market Capitalization Achieves $7.76 Million (APM)

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. One apM Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0215 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, apM Coin has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. apM Coin has a total market capitalization of $7.76 million and $1.05 million worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00054043 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00010267 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.36 or 0.00753862 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.21 or 0.00065789 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00029209 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003682 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00039637 BTC.

About apM Coin

apM Coin (APM) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 coins. apM Coin’s official message board is medium.com/apmcoin . The official website for apM Coin is apm-coin.com . apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “apM Coin project is planning to build a blockchain-applied customer reward platform as the project recognizes benefits that technology can bring to the market: thousands of B2B business transactions occur at the same time; as the majority of customers are global buyers from China, Taiwan, and South East Asia in particular, the market has a strong possibility to cooperate with other industry including lodging, transportation, logistics service providers; the market is growing with the 6 rises of K-culture. Through this platform, the project aims to efficiently collect dispersed customer data of the Dongdaemun fashion market; provide quick and effective customer services that meet the needs of users; and develop an efficient and secure digital payment system by developing customer rewards as a payment method optimized for the wholesale fashion market. “

Buying and Selling apM Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire apM Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase apM Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

