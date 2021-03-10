Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) to report earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Medical’s earnings. Apollo Medical also posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Medical will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.01 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Apollo Medical.
AMEH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.
AMEH traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $25.13. 2,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,714. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.61 and a 200-day moving average of $19.60. Apollo Medical has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $25.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.
Apollo Medical Company Profile
Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company, leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver quality care to its patients.
Recommended Story: What is a Roth IRA?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Medical (AMEH)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.