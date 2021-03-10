Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) to report earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Medical’s earnings. Apollo Medical also posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Medical will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.01 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Apollo Medical.

AMEH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMEH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Apollo Medical by 125.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 85,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 47,294 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 41,768 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 87,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,736 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. 9.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMEH traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $25.13. 2,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,714. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.61 and a 200-day moving average of $19.60. Apollo Medical has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $25.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company, leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver quality care to its patients.

