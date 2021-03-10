Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Westchester Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,987 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,933 shares during the period. Apple makes up 8.9% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $28,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth about $46,000. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $116.36 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush upped their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.61.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

