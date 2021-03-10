Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 52.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,633 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,497 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 1.0% of Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. State Street Corp raised its stake in Apple by 279.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $77,875,836,000 after buying an additional 495,180,468 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Apple by 283.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,431,530,000 after purchasing an additional 92,101,156 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 296.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,114,176,000 after purchasing an additional 58,823,499 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Apple by 290.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,840,232,000 after purchasing an additional 50,340,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 301.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,313,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,679,765,000 after purchasing an additional 49,792,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL stock opened at $116.36 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AAPL. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Cowen lifted their target price on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price target (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.61.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.