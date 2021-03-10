Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,612,524 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 667,844 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 2.3% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Apple worth $3,398,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.61.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $116.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.