Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Seelaus Asset Management LLC

Seelaus Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,011 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,912 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 5.4% of Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.61.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $116.36 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.39 and its 200-day moving average is $123.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

