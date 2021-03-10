Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.39 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) will post $5.39 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Applied Materials’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.41 billion and the lowest is $5.38 billion. Applied Materials reported sales of $3.96 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials will report full-year sales of $21.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.63 billion to $22.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $23.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.91 billion to $24.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Applied Materials.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on AMAT shares. B. Riley upped their price target on Applied Materials from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $107.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Applied Materials from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $104.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.33.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $114.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.96. Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $124.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

