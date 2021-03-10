Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $123.33.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 42,038 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,814 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in Applied Materials by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 277,171 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $23,920,000 after buying an additional 9,747 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of The West increased its stake in Applied Materials by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 94,415 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $8,148,000 after buying an additional 3,316 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $114.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.92 and its 200 day moving average is $81.96. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $36.64 and a 12 month high of $124.50.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

