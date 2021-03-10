Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Up 8.1%

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)’s stock price shot up 8.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $114.95 and last traded at $114.22. 12,035,158 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 8,675,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.68.

Several research firms recently commented on AMAT. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $96.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.33.

The firm has a market cap of $104.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,143,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,645,656,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028,231 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,966,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,377,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325,128 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth $1,096,543,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,619,884 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $393,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,003,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $518,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

