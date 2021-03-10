Applied Science Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLD) Short Interest Up 945.5% in February

Applied Science Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLD) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, an increase of 945.5% from the February 11th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:APLD traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $0.25. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,346. Applied Science Products has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.15.

Applied Science Products, Inc, through its subsidiary, Advanced Plasma Products, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing a range of products based upon the patented one atmosphere uniform glow discharge plasma (OAUGDP) technology. The OAUGDP is a technology that allows the production of plasma in air at atmospheric conditions with very low power input and no requirement for vacuum equipment.

