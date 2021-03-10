AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $785.13 Million

Equities research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) will announce sales of $785.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for AptarGroup’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $765.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $803.17 million. AptarGroup reported sales of $721.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AptarGroup will report full year sales of $3.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AptarGroup.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.24%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AptarGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.67.

Shares of ATR opened at $137.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.50 and a 200 day moving average of $127.02. AptarGroup has a twelve month low of $79.84 and a twelve month high of $144.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 26th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 36.46%.

In other news, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total transaction of $132,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,688.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

