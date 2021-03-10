Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) rose 8.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.36 and last traded at $3.32. Approximately 321,347 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 660,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.07.

APTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Aptinyx from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Aptinyx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Aptinyx from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aptinyx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.32.

Get Aptinyx alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.55. The company has a market cap of $210.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Aptinyx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Aptinyx by 5,066.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aptinyx by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Aptinyx by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 10,384 shares in the last quarter. 43.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aptinyx Company Profile (NASDAQ:APTX)

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

See Also: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Aptinyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptinyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.