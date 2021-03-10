AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 36.77% and a negative net margin of 11,050.81%.

Shares of NASDAQ:AQB opened at $6.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.19. AquaBounty Technologies has a one year low of $1.59 and a one year high of $13.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.10 and a current ratio of 18.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 1.27.

AQB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of AquaBounty Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of AquaBounty Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other AquaBounty Technologies news, Director Richard L. Huber bought 10,000 shares of AquaBounty Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,521.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 42.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AquaBounty Technologies Company Profile

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc develops and markets products to enhance productivity in land-based aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc in June 2004.

