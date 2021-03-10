Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aquestive Therapeutics updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Aquestive Therapeutics stock opened at $4.47 on Wednesday. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $9.47. The stock has a market cap of $150.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 3.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.48 and a 200-day moving average of $6.19.

AQST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.29.

In related news, insider Alexander Mark Schobel sold 23,460 shares of Aquestive Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $158,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 860,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,808,105. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 42.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

