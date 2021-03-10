Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Trading Up 6.3%

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST)’s share price was up 6.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.92 and last traded at $4.75. Approximately 953,013 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 1,019,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.47.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AQST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.29.

The company has a market capitalization of $159.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.48 and a 200-day moving average of $6.19.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.34). As a group, equities analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alexander Mark Schobel sold 40,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $265,148.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 860,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,592,990. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 42.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 418.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 8,183 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 49.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

