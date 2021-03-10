Aragon Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $28.44 Million (ANT)

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. Aragon has a total market capitalization of $208.31 million and $28.44 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aragon has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Aragon token can currently be bought for about $5.26 or 0.00009367 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00054495 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00010092 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.75 or 0.00760102 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000308 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.96 or 0.00065834 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00029322 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003719 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00040152 BTC.

Aragon Profile

Aragon (CRYPTO:ANT) is a token. Its launch date was May 15th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,609,523 tokens. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org . The official website for Aragon is aragon.org

