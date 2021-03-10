ARAW (ARAW) Trading Down 80.8% Over Last Week

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded 81.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. One ARAW coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ARAW has traded 80.8% lower against the dollar. ARAW has a market cap of $73,088.95 and approximately $3.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00054951 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00010064 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $429.42 or 0.00767231 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.83 or 0.00065798 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00029701 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003815 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00040405 BTC.

ARAW Coin Profile

ARAW (CRYPTO:ARAW) is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 coins and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,188 coins. ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken . ARAW’s official website is arawtoken.io . The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ARAW’s official message board is medium.com/@TheARAWToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Araw is a decentralized e-commerce payment ecosystem that aims to ease and improve the access of the regular people to the blockchain technology. The Araw ecosystem has a Unified Reward System focused on rewards towards the customers to create effortless access to the digital currency. As other payment services, Araw will have a payment card which permits the customers to earn ARAW with all the purchases done and use ARAW to pay as well. Furthermore, the Araw Mobile Wallet allows the users to buy/sell ARAW tokens and also acts as an Exchange due to an instant trade of ARAW tokens to other cryptocurrencies (ETH, BTC). The ARAW token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token to be a medium of exchange within the Araw network. “

ARAW Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARAW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ARAW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

