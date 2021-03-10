ARAW Trading Down 80.5% Over Last Week (ARAW)

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded 101.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 10th. ARAW has a total market cap of $72,037.57 and approximately $3.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ARAW coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ARAW has traded down 80.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00052638 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00011635 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $406.09 or 0.00724170 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000312 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.74 or 0.00065518 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00028138 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003628 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

ARAW Profile

ARAW is a coin. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 coins and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,188 coins. The official message board for ARAW is medium.com/@TheARAWToken . The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken . ARAW’s official website is arawtoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Araw is a decentralized e-commerce payment ecosystem that aims to ease and improve the access of the regular people to the blockchain technology. The Araw ecosystem has a Unified Reward System focused on rewards towards the customers to create effortless access to the digital currency. As other payment services, Araw will have a payment card which permits the customers to earn ARAW with all the purchases done and use ARAW to pay as well. Furthermore, the Araw Mobile Wallet allows the users to buy/sell ARAW tokens and also acts as an Exchange due to an instant trade of ARAW tokens to other cryptocurrencies (ETH, BTC). The ARAW token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token to be a medium of exchange within the Araw network. “

ARAW Coin Trading

