ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) Trading Up 6.9%

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) shares were up 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.20 and last traded at $2.18. Approximately 183,474 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 340,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $93.29 million, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from ARC Document Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,050,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 62,221 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC raised its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 1,248,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 227,364 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 745,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 75,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in ARC Document Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $197,000. Institutional investors own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a reprographics company, provides document solutions. It offers managed print services, an onsite service that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; construction document and information management services, which consists of professional services to manage and distribute documents and information primarily related to construction projects and related project-based businesses; and archive and information management services, such as software and professional services to facilitate the capture, management, access, and retrieval of documents and information.

