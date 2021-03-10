ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Sets New 52-Week High at $8.49

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$8.49 and last traded at C$8.42, with a volume of 3541233 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.97.

ARX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.00 price objective on ARC Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on ARC Resources from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank raised ARC Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities raised their price target on ARC Resources from C$8.50 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price target on ARC Resources from C$7.75 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.46.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.26 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.92. The firm has a market cap of C$2.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

