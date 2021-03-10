Arcblock (ABT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $12.69 Million

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Over the last seven days, Arcblock has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Arcblock has a market capitalization of $12.69 million and $4.98 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arcblock token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000241 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00055655 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00010115 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $417.41 or 0.00781205 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00026544 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.87 or 0.00065270 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00030460 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00041240 BTC.

Arcblock Token Profile

ABT is a token. It launched on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

