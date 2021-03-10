Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) Short Interest Update

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 95.1% from the February 11th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of ACKAY remained flat at $$22.76 during trading hours on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.76. Arçelik Anonim Sirketi has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $24.96.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACKAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arçelik Anonim Sirketi in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Arçelik Anonim Sirketi in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

ArÃ§elik Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, sells, services, imports, and exports consumer durable goods and consumer electronics in Turkey and internationally. It operates through White Goods, Consumer Electronics, and Other segments. The company offers built-in and freestanding appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washing machines, dryers, dishwashers, ovens, hobs, hoods, warming drawers, microwave ovens, and water dispensers and water filtration appliances; and small household appliances, including vacuum and steam cleaners, kitchen appliances, personal and garment care appliances, and fans.

