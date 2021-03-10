Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.15% of Arco Platform worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARCE. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 2,432.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 18,241 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 21.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 38,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,688 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 69.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,365,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,759,000 after purchasing an additional 559,067 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Arco Platform during the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Arco Platform during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,177,000. Institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCE opened at $32.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.33. The firm has a market cap of $898.01 million, a PE ratio of 191.83 and a beta of 0.97. Arco Platform Limited has a 12-month low of $29.09 and a 12-month high of $58.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arco Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arco Platform has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.80.

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

