Arcos Dorados (ARCO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Arcos Dorados stock opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.78. Arcos Dorados has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $5.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ARCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Bradesco Corretora reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Arcos Dorados currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.81.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, CuraÃ§ao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

