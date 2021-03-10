Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of Arcosa worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACA. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Arcosa in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Arcosa in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Arcosa in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Arcosa in the third quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Arcosa in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ACA shares. G.Research cut shares of Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Sidoti cut shares of Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Arcosa from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Gabelli cut shares of Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arcosa currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.80.

NYSE ACA opened at $61.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.42. Arcosa, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.14 and a 52-week high of $68.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09). Arcosa had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 6.77%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.51%.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates, trench shields, shoring products, and specialty milled or processed materials that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

