Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.67.

ARCT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $62.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $62.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

Shares of ARCT opened at $48.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.38. Arcturus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $129.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -16.69 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a quick ratio of 11.21, a current ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.37). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 506.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.32%. Analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $464,000.00. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 150.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,452,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,135 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,781,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,301,000 after purchasing an additional 619,727 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 504.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,560,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,232 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,422,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,694,000 after purchasing an additional 718,793 shares during the period. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,280,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,530,000 after purchasing an additional 661,500 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

