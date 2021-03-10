Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.33) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ardelyx in a report released on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.34). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ardelyx’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 53.93% and a negative net margin of 1,063.74%.

ARDX has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Ardelyx from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of Ardelyx stock opened at $6.34 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.24. The company has a market cap of $572.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 11.72, a quick ratio of 11.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ardelyx has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $8.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ardelyx by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,922,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,319,000 after acquiring an additional 68,306 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Ardelyx by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,860,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,039,000 after acquiring an additional 7,511 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its position in Ardelyx by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 1,721,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,035,000 after acquiring an additional 164,447 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,372,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,879,000 after purchasing an additional 734,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 353,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 61,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Ardelyx news, Director David M. Mott purchased 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.89 per share, with a total value of $1,001,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey W. Jacobs sold 3,949 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $27,169.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,890.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

