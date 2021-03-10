Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Trading Up 14.2%

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC)’s stock price was up 14.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.84 and last traded at $4.82. Approximately 490,007 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 353,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.22.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ASC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.66.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.96 million, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.16.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $21.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.99 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Ardmore Shipping Co. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,191,085 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,166,000 after purchasing an additional 102,345 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,108,086 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,893,000 after acquiring an additional 544,750 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 643,633 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 412,566 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 27,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 376,174 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 33,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile (NYSE:ASC)

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of August 30, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

