Ardor (ARDR) Price Hits $0.21 on Exchanges

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Ardor has a market cap of $214.45 million and approximately $10.94 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000385 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ardor has traded up 13% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.04 or 0.00266981 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 74.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00012217 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00007133 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.28 or 0.00061400 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,358.61 or 0.02433803 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004284 BTC.

About Ardor

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor . Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ardor’s official message board is nxtforum.org

Buying and Selling Ardor

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

