Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Trading 5.5% Higher

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) traded up 5.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $75.78 and last traded at $75.42. 465,794 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 516,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.46.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Jonestrading decreased their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Arena Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.80.

Get Arena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 23.17 and a quick ratio of 23.17.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by ($0.25). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.76) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Vincent Aurentz sold 2,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $214,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,507,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Amit Munshi sold 14,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $1,117,560.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,549,500.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,228 shares of company stock worth $10,838,149. 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 151.8% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 46,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after buying an additional 28,301 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $2,305,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $59,444,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 141.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 397,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,515,000 after buying an additional 232,837 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 333,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,658,000 after buying an additional 48,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, a Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, and a Phase IIb clinical trial for atopic dermatitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; and APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.