Arion (ARION) Price Up 30.6% Over Last Week

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded down 12% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One Arion token can currently be bought for $0.0106 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Arion has traded 30.6% higher against the US dollar. Arion has a market cap of $144,560.89 and $281.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $279.38 or 0.00501154 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.45 or 0.00067176 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00052127 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00072966 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000581 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $297.19 or 0.00533089 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00075806 BTC.

About Arion

Arion’s total supply is 13,647,910 tokens. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com

Buying and Selling Arion

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

