Ark (ARK) Price Hits $1.37 on Major Exchanges

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Ark has a market capitalization of $174.54 million and approximately $12.66 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ark has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for $1.37 or 0.00002433 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00007084 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000031 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000322 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 155,849,504 coins and its circulating supply is 127,728,607 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ark is ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.