Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit’s Quiet Period Will Expire on March 17th (OTCMKTS:ARKIU)

Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit’s (OTCMKTS:ARKIU) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, March 17th. Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit had issued 30,000,000 shares in its IPO on February 5th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit stock opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $11.49.

There is no company description available for ARK Global Acquisition Corp.

