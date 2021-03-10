Ark Hits Market Capitalization of $178.01 Million (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. Ark has a total market capitalization of $178.01 million and $15.27 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for $1.39 or 0.00002533 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ark has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00007285 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000120 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000031 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000325 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 155,849,504 coins and its circulating supply is 127,728,607 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official website is ark.io . Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ark

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

