Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.66

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.66 and traded as high as $2.85. Armanino Foods of Distinction shares last traded at $2.80, with a volume of 14,962 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.78 million, a P/E ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.38.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AMNF)

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc produces and markets frozen and refrigerated food products in the United States. The company's frozen products comprise pesto sauces, stuffed pastas, and pasta sheets, as well as Italian pastas and cooked meat products. It also offers cooked beef and turkey meatballs, and cheese shakers; and cooked and uncooked frozen stuffed pastas include meat, butternut squash, cheese ravioli and jumbo cheese, and jumbo mushroom ravioli; jumbo cheese/spinach green dough ravioli; cheese ravioli; meat filled, tri-color cheese, and cheese tortellini; and tri-color cheese and cheese capelletti, manicotti, and stuffed shells.

