Arqma Price Reaches $0.0085 on Exchanges (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Arqma has a total market capitalization of $71,852.03 and approximately $77.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Arqma has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar. One Arqma coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,331.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,811.77 or 0.03216298 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.20 or 0.00357183 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $556.49 or 0.00987894 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.70 or 0.00391793 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.23 or 0.00339471 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003575 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $136.21 or 0.00241803 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00021377 BTC.

Arqma Profile

ARQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 14,537,311 coins and its circulating supply is 8,492,768 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official website is arqma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

